Solo Sikoa Reportedly Heading to the WWE Main Roster Very Soon

WWE NXT 2.0 star Solo Sikoa could be making his way to the main roster soon.

As previously reported, WWE NXT star Solo Sikoa (real name Joseph Fatu) revealed in an interview with BTSport.com that WWE considered pairing him with The Usos prior to his NXT debut in 2021.

According to Pwinsider.com, there has been a lot of talk in WWE NXT circles over the last week about Solo possibly joining the main roster “in the very near future, possibly as soon as next month.”

This report comes more than a month after Fightful reported that Sikoa was in serious talks to join the main roster.

Sikoa, real name Joseph Fatu, is Rikishi’s son and Jimmy and Jey Uso’s younger brother (Jonathan & Joshua Fatu). He joined WWE last year.

It’s unclear whether he’ll join The Bloodline or pursue a singles career.

Sikoa’s most recent television appearance was on August 2nd, 2022, when he defeated Von Wagner in a falls count anywhere match.