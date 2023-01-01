Solo Sikoa Reveals His Dream Opponent on the WWE Main Roster

Solo Sikoa believes Rey Mysterio is his ideal opponent on the WWE main roster.

Sikoa was recently interviewed by The New York Post’s Joseph Staszewski, who asked him about his ideal opponent on the main roster. He praised Mysterio and mentioned his friendship with the late Umaga, whom Sikoa frequently remembers.

“I always thought Rey Mysterio would be cool,” Sikoa responded. “He is a very, very close family friend of ours, especially to my uncle Umaga. I think would be cool. Rey Mysterio is one of those guys I’d like to get in the ring with. He’s a GOAT man.”

Mysterio and Sikoa have only worked together once, on October 14th’s SmackDown. In a Fatal 4 Way match, Mysterio defeated Sikoa, Sheamus, and Ricochet to become the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, a match Mysterio lost.