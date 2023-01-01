Solo Sikoa Reveals Which WWE Hall of Famer He is Named After

Did you know that Solo Sikoa is named after WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna?

He was given the name Joseph Yokozuna Fatu by his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, who is also Yoko’s cousin.

Recently, The New York Post asked Sikoa if there was a story behind why his parents gave him his uncle’s name and what it means to him to carry it as a member of the illustrious Anoai Family of professional wrestling.

“I think the story behind it was me and all my brothers were named after all my uncles. Then they picked me to Yokozuna.,” Sikoa said. “Yokozuna means champion in Japanese and being named after him, he’s one of the greats in our family, too. And it’s a cool middle name. I’m just so happy and I honor it that I’m named after him.”

The two-time WWE Champion and two-time WWE Tag Team Champion Yokozuna passed away on October 23, 2000, at the age of 34. The Usos, who are the older brothers of Sikoa, were the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions in 2012 when he was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame.