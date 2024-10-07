Solo Sikoa Seen Telling Jacob Fatu The Rock’s Return “Is Part Of The Plan”

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his highly-anticipated return during the conclusion of last Saturday night’s Bad Blood main event. The Rock didn’t utter any words during the broadcast, but he was seen staring down Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

Video footage would then surface several moments later, showing Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu reacting to The Final Boss’ return while they were situated in the stands. Sikoa can be seen telling Fatu, “It’s part of the plan.”

