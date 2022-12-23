Solo Sikoa Shares What Was Said In First Meeting With Triple H, Talks His First Year With WWE

Solo Sikoa joined WWE in August 2021 and debuted in WWE NXT on October 26 of last year at Halloween Havoc, but he didn’t meet Chief Content Officer Triple H until his main roster debut earlier this year.

In a recent interview with Joseph Staszewski from The New York Post, Sikoa was asked about his first year with WWE, including his time in NXT, his quick ascent to the NXT North American Championship, and his involvement in The Bloodline, the biggest storyline on RAW and SmackDown.

“It’s been a roller coaster,” Sikoa responded. “When I got hurt in August (PCL sprain) I thought things were gonna change and the next thing you know, I got the call to come up for Clash at the Castle. Everything was just happening fast. Making the transition from NXT to the main roster I think personally for me was easy because I had my brothers up there. I had Sami (Zayn) up there and Roman and Paul (Heyman) up there to help me and guide me. It’s been fun. I’m having a blast.”

Sikoa was also questioned about his main roster promotion at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3, where he assisted Roman Reigns in retaining his title over Drew McIntyre. The Bloodline’s Enforcer revealed that after receiving treatment for his PCL sprain on Monday, he flew out on Friday to attend the Premium Live Event on Saturday.

“It was actually from Roman and Hunter (Triple H) . I just got the call saying my flight is getting booked for Clash at the Castle, but I was still hurt at the time,” Sikoa revealed. “I got cleared just in time before flying out. I got cleared on a Monday and I flew out on a Friday. When I got there, nobody said anything to me. Everybody was just like quiet, even Roman and Paul. I knew what I was there for but I didn’t know because the mission wasn’t clear.”

Sikoa recalled the events of his initial conversation with Triple H.

“When we were getting ready to open up doors for Clash at the Castle, Triple H walks in and this is my first time meeting him,” Sikoa said. “Then he goes, ‘You know this is your call-up?’ I was like, ‘Nah I didn’t know.’ ‘Welcome to the main roster, you’ll be on SmackDown.’”

When asked if he had been informed just hours before the show about what would take place that day, Solo added, “Like an hour before the show started. Nobody knew I was there. I’m watching rehearsals from the back from Roman’s locker room.”