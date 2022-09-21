Solo Sikoa Stripped of WWE NXT North American Title, Big Halloween Havoc Match Set

The WWE NXT North American Championship is now up for grabs.

Solo Sikoa defeated Carmelo Hayes to win the NXT North American Title on last week’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary episode. Fans voted earlier in the night for Wes Lee to be Hayes’ challenger, but Hayes and Trick Williams attacked Lee backstage, and Solo later stepped up to challenge Hayes in the main event.

However, Sikoa and Hayes were backstage with WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels on Tuesday’s NXT show. Michaels praised them for last week’s match and thanked Sikoa for filling in, but said Sikoa must hand over the title because the match result cannot stand because he was not the challenger chosen by the fans.

Sikoa handed over the title to Michaels, who wished him luck on RAW, SmackDown, and wherever else he might end up. Hayes asked Michaels to give him the title, but Michaels said Hayes tried to play the system and was burned. Michaels respected Hayes’ arrogance and cockiness, but he warned him that if he thinks he was bigger than the business, the business will slap him in the face, and that’s exactly what happened. Michaels then announced that the new NXT North American Champion will be crowned in a 5-Man Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc.

This was Sikoa’s first reign as NXT North American Champion. He had the title for six days.

Hayes will compete in the Ladder Match, and qualifying matches will be held to determine the remaining participants.

Sikoa was recently summoned to SmackDown to join The Bloodline. On last week’s SmackDown, he made his first and only NXT North American Title defense, retaining over Madcap Moss. At last Saturday’s press conference in Las Vegas to announce the Logan Paul vs. Reigns match at WWE Crown Jewel, Sikoa held the title alongside Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn.

The WWE Performance Center in Orlando will host the 2022 NXT “TakeOver: Halloween Havoc” Premium Live Event on Saturday, October 22. WWE is expected to make match announcements soon.

The following are highlights from Tuesday’s NXT opening segment:

"I'm gonna need you to hand over the North American Championship."@ShawnMichaels didn't want to do it, but it had to be done. #WWENXT @WWESoloSikoa @Carmelo_WWE pic.twitter.com/gcYjAbuHN7 — WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2022