Solo Sikoa Talks About Potential Roman Reigns vs. The Rock Main Event At WrestleMania

Solo Sikoa recently spoke with the folks from Give Me Sport for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about the last time he saw his cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, as well as the possibility of Roman Reigns vs. The Rock as a main event at WrestleMania.

Featured below are some of the highlights and the complete video archive of the interview.

On it being two decades since he last saw his cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: “Last time, I think, I was backstage with my dad [WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi],” Sikoa recalled. “Man, I was probably like 10 years old. I was always backstage with my dad.”

On a potential Roman Reigns vs. The Rock main event at WrestleMania: “That’ll be cool. That’ll definitely set who’s the head of the table in our family. Growing up watching Rock, man, and now seeing my cousin Roman in that position running WWE, I would definitely like to see that.”

Check out the complete Solo Sikoa interview with Give Me Sport via the YouTube video embedded below.