Some In WWE Believe Tiffany Stratton Was Recently Put In Sink-Or-Swim Situation

Tiffany Stratton is set to face her biggest challenge yet as she defends the WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41. In a recent interview segment on SmackDown, the two engaged in a tense back-and-forth, further building anticipation for their marquee clash.

However, the segment sparked debate among fans and backstage personnel, as many felt Charlotte Flair outshined Stratton in the verbal exchange. During a Fightful Select Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp shed light on the internal reaction within WWE, noting that the segment was seen as a “sink-or-swim” moment for Stratton.

“There were some people that were like, ‘Oh man. Well, Charlotte definitely handled business on that one.’ And then there were some other people that felt like Tiffany was put in a sink-or-swim situation, and they didn’t say that she sank. It’s just Charlotte Flair is a better swimmer, and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Despite some fans criticizing Stratton’s delivery, WWE officials do not view her performance as a failure. The segment was seen as a learning experience, with Stratton holding her own against one of the most seasoned and confident performers in WWE.

As for whether Charlotte went off-script, Sapp added:

“I don’t believe she went off-script or anything like that. But it does seem like she knew everything that Tiffany was going to say and had something for that.”

While the segment may have tilted in Flair’s favor, it’s clear that WWE remains confident in Stratton, and the build to their WrestleMania match is only intensifying. Whether this was a tough lesson or a calculated setup, the spotlight is firmly on Tiffany Stratton as she heads into the biggest match of her career.