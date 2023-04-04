Some WWE Talent Considering Leaving If Vince McMahon Returns To Creative Full-Time

There have been rumors of WWE talent and staff being released after WrestleMania as the company looked to cut costs during WrestleMania week in preparation for the sale.

One person working behind the scenes believed that releases (talent, backstage, office staff, or all three departments) were due as soon as this month, WrestlingNews.co reports.

According to sources, at least one person has been preparing for life after WWE. We don’t have confirmation that releases are on the way, but some people in the company believe that people will be cut, particularly those who haven’t been seen in a significant role on TV in recent weeks.

Aside from the expected cuts as a result of the sale, there is also concern about Vince McMahon becoming more involved in creative. Despite Nick Khan, Triple H, and Vince himself indicating that Vince would only be in charge of the big picture, Vince was said to be heavily involved in the creative on Monday night’s RAW.

Multiple outlets reported today that changes made by Vince McMahon over the weekend and at RAW have resulted in a drop in morale, and Fightful Select reported today that “multiple wrestlers” are exploring their options in the event in which Vince McMahon has been consistently involved. According to Fightful, at least two talents, including one near the top of the card, have stated that if “this is a trend moving forward,” they will likely request their release.

While there were many changes Monday night and during WrestleMania, keep in mind that Vince McMahon was in town because it was the company’s biggest weekend in its history. If Vince is not backstage on SmackDown or RAW next week, there will be fewer rewrites and chaos behind-the-scenes.

More will be revealed in a few days when SmackDown goes to Portland, Oregon. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.