Son Of Late WWE Legend Reacts To His Father Being Added To WWE 2K25

Travis Orndorff, son of WWE Hall of Famer “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, took to his official Twitter (X) account to react to his father being added in the latest WWE 2K25 DLC pack.

Travis Orndorff wrote, “This morning I received the news that my Father, Paul Orndorff, would be part of #WWE2K25 from @@WWEgames.

I am grateful @WWE has allowed me the opportunity to continue his legacy.

I pray this gives you as much joy as it does me.

– Travis Orndorff

#WWE”