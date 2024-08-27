Son Of WWE Legend Sid Eudy Returns With Another Tribute For His “Popper”

Gunnar Eudy, son of former WWE Champion Sid Eudy, posted another statement on his Facebook page on August 27 about the passing of his legendary father this week at the age of 63.

He shared the following earlier today:

He was known as Psycho Sid Vicious to the world, but to our family, he was simply ‘Popper,’ the beloved grandfather.



Sid was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in 2016 and atrial fibrillation (better known as AFIB) around the same time. He was also given a pacemaker. In April 2021, he was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which was linked to roundup weed killer.



Although he never told anyone about his fight against cancer, Sid lived his life to the fullest, attending the gym, boxing classes, making appearances for his fans, and of course t-ball games for the kids. He passed away peacefully in his bed, leaving behind a legacy of strength and determination. I’ve never met anyone with a fraction of the strength as my father he truly was one of a kind.



Thanks everyone for the uplifting words and love we definitely feel it we have received thousands of messages and are grateful for everyone of them. I don’t have time to reply but I have read them all thank you thank you thank you!



Signed, Gunnar Eudy

R.I.P. Sid Eudy.