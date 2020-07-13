Sonny Kiss Issues Statement Regarding Hateful Remarks

As PWMania.com previously reported at this link, Cody Rhodes responded to a fan’s homophobic comment about Cody defending the TNT Title against Sonny Kiss on this coming Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

The Twitter account that made the comment was suspended. Kiss issued a public statement regarding hateful remarks:

“Thank you everyone for the overwhelming amount of support. It truly means a lot to me.

I’ve been incredibly open and comfortable with who I am since I was practically a baby. You can’t shame someone who is unabashed.

LGBTQ+ community and allies, I completely stand with you guys in making wrestling a more positive and comfortable escape for everyone. That is something that we should all strive for. So, once again, I thank you!

I’ll close with this:

Sadly, I’d imagine the people on social media who spew hatred are often feeling more pain and sadness than what they’re inflicting on others. I won’t speak for everyone and I will continue to respect everyone’s responses that come naturally to them. We’re human. We have emotions. For me, I try my best to not counter hate with hate, but rather with confidence.

An eye for an eye… well, you know the rest.

To the LGBTQ+; community: this Wednesday. It’s ON! This is not only for me, but for US! I’m going into this match feeling better than ever.”