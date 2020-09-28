Sonny Kiss Responds To Criticism Of His Attire

AEW star Sonny Kiss issued a response to fans that have been critical of his wrestling attire:

Keep that same energy when your favorite wrestler’s 🍆 is flopping around everywhere in their trunks or ignore my 🍑 like you ignore that.

It’s weird and doesn’t make any sense. 😩 I just think some people should say how they really feel.

You know I don’t even be responding to comments, but I was just like.. “huh?”

— Sonny Kiss ♥ (@SonnyKissXO) September 28, 2020