Sonny Kiss Says He Is Not Out Of Action With Injury

AEW star Sonny Kiss says he is not injured. As noted earlier this week, Tony Schiavone noted during the AEW Dynamite Post-Show that Kiss was out of action due to an injury. Kiss took to Twitter and denied that he is on the shelf.

“I’m not sure how this narrative started that I was injured, but babygirl is totally okay. Just an FYI. [kiss emoji] cc: @tonyschiavone24 [heart emoji] Be sure to tune in to #AEWDark and #AEWDynamite as always. #imwithaew,” Kiss wrote.

Schiavone responded, “Great news! I was ask where you’d been and I had no answer except that I had seen you in the training room recently.”

Kiss responded to that tweet and indicated that he was n the trainer’s room because AEW’s Head Athletic Trainer Bryce Ready was working on him. “Haha, I just get @breadyfitness to adjust me every now and again because I have tight dancer hips and hold stress in my neck from time to time [see-no-evil monkey emoji] [smiling face with cold sweat emoji] but I’m totally okay! [kiss face emoji],” Kiss wrote.

Wednesday’s Dynamite Post-Show featured a question on why Kiss had been off AEW TV for almost one month. Schiavone responded and said Kiss has been injured. “He’s been injured,” Schiavone said on the post-show. “I’ve seen him in the training room. So he’s been banged up. I’ve seen him in the gym but he’s just not able to perform. He is a tremendous athlete.”

Kiss has not wrestled since losing to Miro on the December 22 edition of AEW Dark. His last Dynamite match came on October 21, the loss to AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

