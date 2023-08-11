Sonny Kiss Says She Would Love To Be In AEW For A Very Long Time

All Elite Wrestling Star Sonny Kiss appeared on the LGBT Sports podcast to talk about a number of topics including how she would love to remain in AEW for a very long time and have more storylines as well as presentation on television.

Kiss said, “I would love to be with AEW for a very, very long time. I would love to have more storylines and presentation on television. Doing more stuff so that the fans can connect with me more because I’m not able to reach them as much just doing Ring of Honor once in a while.”

Kiss also talked about how she would love to do more wrestling and really blaze his own trail in a way that she hasn’t in AEW.

“Hopefully, I can do a fun storyline. I would love to do more wrestling stuff and more physical stuff and really blaze my own trail in a way that I haven’t in AEW.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)