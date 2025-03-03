Sonya Deville Admits She Was In A Creative Rut Before WWE Departure

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, former WWE star Sonya Deville opened up about her unexpected departure from the company.

“We were negotiating, we were in talks to sign a new contract. I was completely under the impression that it was going well and we would sign something,” Deville explained. “I was on a trip with my daughter at a cheerleading competition, and I got a phone call from the powers that be: ‘Hey, we’re going to go our separate ways.’ I was kind of surprised, not gonna lie, and I was like, ‘Is there a reason?’ They just said, ‘No, creatively, it just hasn’t worked out. We’re going to go our separate ways.’ Initially, it was shock. ‘What the hell, I did not expect that.’”

Deville admitted that she always envisioned herself as a long-term WWE talent. However, she also recognized that there were other paths she wanted to explore.

“I never thought it was going to happen—I kind of thought I was a lifer and would be there forever. But I did have talks with my wife multiple times because I do have other dreams. There are other things I want to pursue. I kind of felt I was in a rut creatively there. You don’t always have full control. I think I’m one of those people who is better in the driver’s seat. When I’m on my own, I can drive the car and steer the ship. I feel better that way.”