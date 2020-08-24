Sonya Deville And Mandy Rose Comment After “Loser Leaves WWE” SummerSlam Match

Sonya Deville took to Twitter after losing the “No DQ, Loser Leaves WWE” match to Mandy Rose at tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

“…. goodbye,” Deville wrote.

Rose also took to Twitter tonight and taunted Deville for the loss.

“Bye bye Sonya [peace sign emoji]… maybe ya should have thought that one through more [woman shrugging emoji] #SummerSlam,” Rose tweeted.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Deville next, but we will keep you updated. There has been some speculation on Deville actually taking time away from WWE due to the attempted kidnapping in her home last weekend, but there’s also speculation on Deville returning for a spot on RAW in the upcoming WWE Draft. The “Loser Leaves WWE” stipulation was just added to the match this past week, just days after the incident at Deville’s home. The match was originally planned to be a Hair vs. Hair match.

