Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose Exchange Words On Twitter

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose have been feuding on WWE television for the last few months.
The two stars will compete in a Hair vs. Hair Match at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view event on Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center.
The two stars exchanged words on Twitter, which you can see here:
There’s not a thing in my life that I wanted and didn’t eventually get, and it’s not cause I’m spoiled or had things handed to me it’s because I don’t take no for an answer. Where there’s a will there’s a god damn way. Summerslam won’t be any different. #BaldMandy
— Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 15, 2020
You think you saw a different side of Mandy two weeks ago? Oh hunny you ain’t seen nothing yet. Trust me when I tell you I will end you at Summerslam and finally shut your annoying ass once and for all. https://t.co/2DYhTeq8b5
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) August 15, 2020
You keep talking about insecurities, don’t u think ur the one with all the insecurities? You came after your best friend first bc why? She was getting more attention? You’re delusional. At least ur new nickname will actually make sense now #BaldDaddy 🧑🏻🦲 https://t.co/MLa0frwntp
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) August 15, 2020