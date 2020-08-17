Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose Exchange Words On Twitter

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose have been feuding on WWE television for the last few months.

The two stars will compete in a Hair vs. Hair Match at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view event on Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center.

The two stars exchanged words on Twitter, which you can see here:

