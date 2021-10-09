Sonya Deville Announced For Match With Naomi Next Friday

Sonya Deville is set to make her WWE ring return during next Friday’s Supersized SmackDown episode on FS1.

As we’ve noted, Naomi has been feuding with Deville for several weeks now, showing frustration over how Deville hasn’t booked her to wrestle on SmackDown, and Deville’s attitude towards her. Deville keeps telling Naomi she will book her the following week, and that never happens, but has also told her she’s not worthy of being booked.

That feud continued tonight as Naomi asked why she wasn’t booked in the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament. Deville said Naomi isn’t worthy of being a queen, and not even worthy of being on the SmackDown roster. They had words until Deville said Naomi will have a match next week, and then revealed herself to be the opponent.

This will be Deville’s first match since losing the No DQ Loser Leaves WWE match to Mandy Rose at SummerSlam 2020. She took some time off after that and returned this past January to work the on-screen authority role with Adam Pearce.