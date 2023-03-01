Sonya Deville Arrested In New Jersey For Having A Firearm In Her Vehicle

According to TMZ, WWE superstar Sonya Deville was recently arrested for having a firearm in her vehicle.

Deville has a firearm registration in Florida but not in New Jersey, which is why she was arrested. She’s been carrying the gun as protection since a stalker broke into her house a few years ago.

According to court documents, the arrest occurred on February 19 in Atlantic City after a valent discovered the weapon in her car’s glove box and then called the police.

Police charged her with unlawful weapon possession (handgun without a permit) on one count. According to court documents, she is scheduled to appear in court later this month.