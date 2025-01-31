Sonya Deville Breaks Silence On 2020 Kidnapping Attempt And Stalking Laws

In the summer of 2020, Phillip A. Thomas II was arrested for the attempted kidnapping of Sonya Deville. He later pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including attempted kidnapping, aggravated stalking, and armed burglary. As part of his plea agreement, Thomas was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by 15 years of probation.

While speaking on Talking with Natasha, Deville opened up about the terrifying ordeal and the broader issue of stalking.

“Yeah, it was an unfortunate incident that I don’t wish upon anybody,” Deville said. “I think there’s a lot that can be done to change some laws and regulations around stalking. Stalking victims have it really hard. I always say—and this is going to sound weird—but I was very fortunate that the man did break into my house, did have weapons, and did show intent to harm. Because of that, he’s locked up for a long time. That’s a best-case scenario in a sense, because so many people deal with stalking for years. If the stalker doesn’t cross that one boundary, you can’t put them behind bars or even get a restraining order. That, to me, is more terrifying than anything—just living with that fear hanging over you. And it’s not just celebrities; everyday people deal with this too. There’s definitely a lot that could be changed in the future.”

Despite the traumatic experience, Deville shared that she has taken steps to rebuild her sense of security.

“I’ve secured my life to a place where I feel comfortable and safe for me and my family. It took a while to get there, obviously, but I feel like I’m at a place now where I feel comfortable with my lifestyle and where I’m at to to be safe.”