Sonya Deville Breaks Silence On WWE Release

In a heartfelt video posted to her YouTube channel, Sonya Deville opened up about her unexpected departure from WWE, revealing that she was shocked when she received the call informing her that her contract would not be renewed.

“I got the call. My contract was not being renewed with the WWE. I got the phone call. We were in the middle of negotiations, so I thought the phone call was going to be middle ground that we met on. An agreement on a contract. It was, ‘We are not renewing your contract.’ I was shocked.”

Despite the disappointing news, Deville maintained a business-minded perspective, acknowledging that WWE’s decision was ultimately part of the industry.

“At the end of the day, it’s a business. I think business-minded. For whatever the reason is, I don’t know the reason, and I could sit here and try to come up with one or guess. ‘It was definitely that. I said or did that.’ I put 150% effort in the entire ten years, but most importantly the last three. I went down to the Performance Center on my own time. Moved there for two months to train to get the rust off.”

Deville had been a key figure in WWE, both as a competitor and an on-screen authority figure. With her undeniable talent and dedication, fans will be watching closely to see what’s next for her in the world of wrestling and beyond.



(quotes courtesy of Fightful.com)