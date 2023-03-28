Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green Qualify For WrestleMania Women’s Showcase Bout

You can officially pencil in the final team for the women’s showcase match on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

On the WrestleMania Raw on Monday night in Phoenix, AZ., the team of Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green defeated Mia Yim and Candice LeRae to qualify for the Women’s Showcase match at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood this weekend.

With the win, Deville and Green join the match, which also features the teams of Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, as well as Natalya & Shotzi.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com this weekend for live WrestleMania 39 results coverage from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.