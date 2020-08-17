Sonya Deville Comments On Her Attempted Kidnapping, Titus O’Neil Reacts To Incident

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Sonya Deville issued the following statement in regards to the story that a man was arrested for an attempted kidnapping at her home:

Titus O’Neil commented on the incident to wfla.com:

“I have spoken to her and I’m glad she’s safe and I’m thankful and grateful that the sheriff’s office took care of the situation immediately. Celebrity status aside this is sickening. I am a product of a sexual assault and have zero-tolerance or respect for any human being that would violate a person’s privacy and or personal space.”

