Sonya Deville Comments On Her Experience of Working With Vince McMahon

In an interview with PopCulture.com, WWE star Sonya Deville commented on working backstage with Vince McMahon:

“Yeah, that’s been really cool. Working with Vince lately has probably been my favorite thing in my career thus far. He’s just so knowledgeable and just so respectable to be around. And just to be in segments with him, I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ I don’t have many fangirl moments. But I was kind of freaking out.

“And he’s so cool, and we were in there for hours working on stuff. He’s just so helpful. And he’s always been supportive of my career and what I wanted to do.”

Sonya also commented on possibly having a future in acting:

“I took my first acting class when I was like 13 years old in south Jersey. I’ve always had a passion for theater, and drama, and acting. It sounds weird and corny, but it’s almost therapeutic for me to get into a role and just immerse myself in it and just be somebody else.

“And I love doing that with what I do right now, but I would love to further that one day. And I think that a path like Dwayne Johnson and John Cena is admirable to almost anybody in the company. And I’d love to be one of the females to make that transition so hugely as well.”