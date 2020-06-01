Sonya Deville Comments On Possible Lesbian Storyline In WWE Soon, Mandy Rose

During a recent interview with the New York Post, Sonya Deville commented on her recent promo against Mandy Rose, her experiences with cyberbullying, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On Mandy Rose saying no crowd made Sonya’s promo against her even more effective because it created an intimate setting: “I do feel like just the utter silence, you could hear a pin drop in the Performance Center when we were talking and I was kind of just able to kind of just hone in and look Mandy dead in the eye, no distractions, no boos, no yays, nothing to give the viewer at home any kind of bias opinion. It was just me and her and it’s left for you guys to decide at home what you thought about it. You could feel every single piece of our emotion through our voices.”

On how close we are to seeing a sincere lesbian storyline in WWE: “I think anything’s possible. Especially this year, I don’t rule it out at all. Like I’ve said in the past, inclusion is important in every aspect of life, including sports entertainment, and I think that the company would agree on that. I think it’s definitely a possibility this year.”

On her experiences with cyberbullying: “I’ve always been one in the past to ignore the hate because I don’t want to give them any more of a spotlight or any more power than they already think they have. Obviously we all get it. We all get it to different extents and about different things. It’s a part of social media and it’s a part of the world that we’re in, especially being on the public platform that we’re a part of. I wanted to let people know and I like to check people sometimes and let people know this is not OK in any way shape or form and I’m not gonna tolerate it to that extent because journalism’s one thing, but bullying is a whole other thing. You can be critical and you can be particular and give feedback without bullying somebody. There’s a big difference there and I think that needs to be spoken about. It’s so important that we have each other’s backs and we stand up for each other. Nobody’s gonna make a change by being silent. Nothing’s gonna change that we want to change without speaking up for what we believe in.”