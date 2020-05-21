Sonya Deville Comments On Possibly Playing Batwoman

WWE SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville is interested in taking over the lead role in CW’s Batwoman series. It was announced this week, two days after the season one finale, that actress Ruby Rose has left the show ahead of the second season that was recently renewed. Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions later announced that they will be casting a member of the LGBTQ community as the new lead actress in the coming months.

Deville, the first openly-gay female Superstar in WWE, quickly expressed interest in taking the role. She responded to the Variety article on Rose leaving the show and wrote, “Not to worry [smiling face with sunglasses emoji]”

Deville later tagged the show, the creator & director, and actress Rachel Karsten, asking for a shot at playing Batwoman. She wrote, “Give me a shot at Batwoman. [smiling face with sunglasses emoji] [rainbow emoji] [blackheart emoji] @carolinedries @RachieSkarsten @GBerlanti @Variety @DEADLINE @THR @enews @CWBatwoman @TheCW”

A fan asked Deville might be interested in the role and she responded, “I think you’re on to something [face with monocle emoji] @CWBatwoman”

There’s no word yet on if Deville will be considered for the role, but she spoke with DigitalSpy back in April and said acting is where her heart’s at.

“Acting is definitely where my heart’s at. Recently I’ve been going out to LA and trying to just dive into Hollywood,” Deville said. “It’s something that coincides well with WWE with the likes of John Cena and The Rock being super successful in both and I would love to be a female that can do the same. That’s definitely my goal and that’s going to be what I’m focusing on, on top of wrestling, over the next few years.”