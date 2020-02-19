Sonya Deville Interview: Tough Enough Experience, Io Shirai, Elimination Chamber, & More

Sonya Deville was recently interviewed by RondaRousey.com staff. The full article is here and below are highlights –

Honestly, how was the Tough Enough experience? Do you think it might have kind of prepared you for the world of wrestling? Because in a way, reality television and wrestling are kind of two sides of the same bizarre coin.

Yeah, it really thickened my skin, honestly. Tough Enough was crazy. I was thrown into the world of wrestling for the first time. Simultaneously, I was thrown into the world of reality television for the first time. And so these were two kind of foreign worlds to me at this time. And I’m kind of trying to navigate the waters and figure out how to be the best at both. So it was definitely a learning experience. It was tough mentally and physically. And then, I think we all learn from our greatest losses. I got eliminated like the third or fourth episode of Tough Enough, and I was heartbroken. I was devastated because in those four or five weeks I was in Orlando, I fell in love with WWE and I just wanted to stay.

And when I got eliminated, I was devastated. But I went right back home to California, to LA. And started training with Brian Kendrick [in] wrestling. And I just hounded WWE’s hiring staff and was like, “One way or another, I’m going to get back there.” I was just persistent.

And then about four months went by. I went back to bartending, back to the training—back to my grind. And I was training wrestling full-time now on my own. WWE called me and said: “Alright, come back out for Orlando for another tryout.” So one thing led to another and then eventually like, I think it was four or five months [before] I was finally signed.

Of course, at the PC, there are so many legends around to give you, just, mountains of information. But, other than the PC trainers, who were the veteran talents when you were first starting out in WWE who you would go to to ask for advice? Or to just pick their brains for information?

Bayley is definitely one—she’s like the locker room leader always. She’s someone you could go to for advice or if you have questions about how things work or whoever it was, she’s definitely just a natural leader in the locker room. Becky was someone that I always went to too. Becky’s cool because she’s one of those people that leads by example. She’s not going to tell you what to do with your life, but she just carries herself in a way that’s admirable.

And you and Mandy also you killed it in the first-ever women’s tag team Elimination Chamber. Can you talk about the experience of working that match?

That match… Wild. Yeah. So, that match was crazy. Me and Mandy were in the first-ever [women’s] Elimination Chamber—singles—and then we were in the tag team Elimination Chamber match. It was so cool. The tag division was super hot. And we were stoked to be one of the longer tag teams, Fire and Desire. And anytime that I’m matched with high stipulations, high stakes, that works. Trapped in a cage for 45, 50 minutes—if the pressure’s on it, it gets more fun, you know? I love the drama of the Elimination Chamber. So, we had a great time.

I got rocked in that match actually, like early on, and ended up wrestling through it. That was kind of crazy. I remember going to Mandy and being like, “Oh crap, how much longer?” But we got through it. It was a good match for us and it was great working with veterans like Bayley and Sasha [Banks], you know?

And last year, you got to wrestle against lo Shirai at Worlds Collide, which is a special that I tell everyone who will listen to watch—because that whole special top-to-bottom was great. But do you have any personal dream matches you still haven’t had yet in WWE?

Yes. First of all, lo Shirai is badass. And I loved wrestling her at Worlds Collide. That was a super cool experience. And yeah, honestly, Asuka. I’ve never got a chance to wrestle Asuka in like an extended singles match on TV or on pay-per-view or anything. And I think that some of my best chemistry in the ring is with Asuka, so I would love to have a full storyline and a couple bouts with her, you know?