Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose Opening Up Donut Shop Together In L.A.

Sonya Deville and Many Rose wil soon be opening their own donut store in the Los Angeles, California area.

In a new interview with Forbes, Deville spoke about the new business venture, which will be called “DaMandyz Donutz.”

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

“We saw that it piqued people’s interest and people were interested in watching us eat donuts and talk about them, and so we started a YouTube series a few years back where we traveled the globe for WWE, and whatever city we were in, we would just try the local donut shop, and then we would rate them…Eventually, we were like, ‘Wait, we’ve tasted like every donut in America. Why don’t we create our own donut line and make it super true to what we like in a donut?’ Because we became like aficionados of donuts at this point.”

