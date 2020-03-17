Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose To Break Up?

It looks like WWE had plans for Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose to split before WrestleMania 36.

There’s no word yet on if this match will still happen due to the various changes related to WrestleMania 36, but @Wrestlevotes reports that WWE had plans to do a six-person mixed tag team match with Mandy Rose and Heavy Machinery vs. Sonya Deville, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

It had been reported that the Otis – Mandy storyline would likely see a payoff at WrestleMania 36, but this is the first we’ve heard of the mixed tag team match. It will be interesting to see if WWE plans to keep this match on the card, and how comedy matches like this will work if they still keep the show at the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando.