Sonya Deville On Whether Or Not She Thinks Her Pro Wrestling Career Is Over

Former WWE star Sonya Deville appeared on the Daria & Toni Unwrapped podcast to discuss various topics, including her time in WWE.

Deville said, “I was signed at 21, and now I’m 31. We just parted ways a week ago. It’s crazy. I’m still processing it, so I don’t have all the answers yet. Ten of the coolest years of my life. I got to grow up in that world and a lot of my ideologies and mentalities were shaped by that company, which are cool because it gave me more of a work ethic than I had. Time management skills, traveling all over the world and seeing things with my friends. I had some of the best times ever. I’ve been to 50 countries, wrestled everywhere. It was so fun, but I’ve always known there were going to be different chapters of my life.”

On the next chapters of her life and if wrestling is over for her:

“I have so many dreams. Acting was my first love, so I want to nourish that and feed that. I’m so big on signs from the universe. The week I parted ways with WWE, I simultaneously booked my first big movie project. That’s not happenstance. I had done a good amount of auditions throughout the year and nothing worked out like we wanted. To have the first big one hit the same week, it’s not irony, it’s really a testament to what my next path is. I’d be lying if I said I’ve just been sitting at home the last two weeks. I’m obviously upset, and there are things I’m going to miss, but at the end of the day I’m a hustler and I have two kids and a wife to take care of, so I’ve been working my butt off from the moment I got the phone call. I don’t know if wrestling is over for me yet, that’s something I’m figuring out and I’m giving myself the time to decide what the next moves are. We have some really fun things in the works that I’m excited to share with everybody.”

On not having any regrets:

“I’m very in the mentality of nothing happens to you, it happens for you. I don’t have an ounce of anger, regret. Even the sadness, the sadness is just missing the moments, but the sadness isn’t, ‘Oh my God, I want to be back there right this second.’ It truly isn’t. I’m so at peace with that is happening because I’m such a strong believer in the Universe. I know that everything is going to be okay and I know there are bigger things out there for me. What a great ten-year foundation laid. What a great first chapter of my adulthood. I’ve collected more knowledge, wisdom, life experiences, than I could have anywhere else. I’m excited.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)