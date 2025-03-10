Sonya Deville On WWE Release: “It Was Like A 30-Second Phone Call”

Former WWE star Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato) appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss several topics, including the phone call from WWE letting her know they are parting ways.

Deville said, “It was like a 30-second phone call. Listen, they have their reasons. They wanted to part ways. It’s not really in my mentality to be like ‘But why? Please, no.’ I’m a big believer in fate and everything happening for a reason, so I was like ‘Oh, that’s interesting, but it must just truly be time for the next chapter of my life.’”

On wondering if she should travel to Nashville for RAW as there were still 10 days left on her contract:

“I was like ‘Do I go to work?’ I’m a workhorse and I never miss work, so it felt really weird. No one [from WWE] called me so me and my wife, she’s like ‘No babe, I don’t think you go. I don’t think you go there anymore.’”

