Sonya Deville Opens Up About Coming Out In WWE

Former WWE star Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato) appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss several topics, including the fact that her sexuality was not harmed or discriminated against backstage in WWE.

Deville said, “I received no hate or any kind of discrimination backstage with my co-workers. I was just Daria. There was nothing to it. I don’t know why it’s not as prevalent [in WWE]. I feel like everyone has their own story. MMA is like a broad thing. There’s different organizations and stuff. WWE, specifically is more tight knit. We’re on the road together every single week. MMA is a little different, right? Maybe it’s a little more personal in WWE and they like to keep their private life private.”

On embracing her sexuality in WWE:

“I was like, ‘Oh, yay!’ People were sending me nice messages and saying like, ‘Thank you for speaking your truth.’ I didn’t realize what was happening. I was like so naive to it. I was like, ‘Oh. Wait. I’m doing something people are proud of. I should be proud of myself.’ I got really excited and I was all for it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.