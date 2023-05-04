Sonya Deville Reacts To Attempted Kidnapper Being Sentenced To Prison

As PWMania.com previously reported, Phillip A. Thomas II, the man convicted of following and attempting to kidnap WWE superstar Sonya Deville, was sentenced to prison earlier this week.

Thomas travelled from South Carolina to Deville’s house after months of preparing. He gained entry into the house through a patio screen, but Deville was able to escape without being hurt. Mandy Rose, a former WWE star, was there at the time of the event.

Thomas was caught with a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, mace, and other personal stuff. Aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief were all brought against him.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 years in jail.

Deville posted the following statement on Instagram:

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out today. After almost 3 years we finally got some closure last week. I am happy and healthy and have amazing people by my side. To say it’s over feels odd but I am beyond grateful for the support and help I received over the past 3 years from HCSO, Tampa PD, to everyone in the courts, attorneys, friends, security and so so many more. I have a lot to say pertaining to this situation which I feel can help a lot of people in similar situations now that the legalities are over. BUT for now thank you.”

You can check out her post below: