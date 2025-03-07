Sonya Deville Recalls Pitching GM Role While She Was Injured

Former WWE star Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato) appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss several topics, including pitching to return to the GM role while she was injured.

Deville said, “I pitched it. I did pitch it. Hunter was like, ‘No.’ He kind of said it’s not a role for active wrestlers. Let it be a role for people who are not actively on the card. I kind of wanted to go back there.”

On why the GM role is easy heat:

“It’s easy heat. You’re in a position of power, you’re not supposed to be in a position of power because you’re a wrestler, but you are and you can use it to abuse the roster. I loved it. I wanted to go back and do it. I think it was a hit when I was in it. I wanted to see that again.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)