Sonya Deville Reveals Her First Impression of Vince McMahon, Dana Brooke Speaks Out

WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke appeared on AM 560 Sports WQAM in Miami this week to speak with The Zaslow Show. You can hear the full interview below. The show sent us the following highlights:

* Dana said she’s busy living life like a champion with Ulysses Diaz, her MMA fighter boyfriend

* On having the WWE 24/7 Title and now being featured, she said she manifested this back in November. She travels with the belt and shared a story about an airport gate agent telling her she couldn’t take a bag containing the belt onto a flight

* Dana also talked about watching Diaz and vice-versa, WrestleMania 38 being two nights, The Undertaker going into the WWE Hall of Fame, and wrestling his wife Michelle McCool

Sonya Deville also appeared on AM 560 Sports WQAM in Miami this week to speak with The Zaslow Show. You can hear the full interview below, along with the full Brooke interview. The show sent us the following highlights:

* Deville said performing at WWE Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia as a female and member of the LGBTQ community was “super, super special”

* Regarding the live crowd at WWE events, she said she loves the pressure and the high stakes of performing in front of a live crowd

* She said she has a dream of wrestling a singles match at WrestleMania, but she will have a lot of business to tend to at WrestleMania 38

* She talked about the WWE travel and said there are days where you want off, but that’s when discipline kicks in over motivation. She said you have to have a certain level of dedication

* She was surprised by how down-to-Earth WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was the first time she met him, and how cool he is despite being the owner of a billion dollar organization

* Deville also talked about her current character and how it organically happened, if she’s ever rattled by a live crowd, WrestleMania 38, and more

Stay tuned for more. Below are the full interviews: