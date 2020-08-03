Sonya Deville Reveals She Gave Tegan Nox Advice Before Nox Came Out As Gay, More

During a recent interview with International Business Times, Sonya Deville commented on wanting to face Asuka, Tegan Nox coming out to her and asking for advice before coming out, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On why she wants to feud with Asuka: “Asuka is in my opinion the greatest to ever do it. She’s so well-rounded. She’s so charismatic. She’s hard-hitting. She’s aggressive, fast. Everything that I like about wrestling is what Asuka does. I think our styles match up well. I think we’re both heavy hitters, hard strikers. Every wrestler has good chemistry with another wrestler, more so than anybody else, and I just think that mine and Asuka’s in-ring chemistry is incredible. I would love to show fans that one day. I know that moment in time will come. She’s respected because she’s humble, she puts her head down and goes to work every day and outworks a lot of people on the roster. She’s really that talented.”

On Tegan Nox coming to her asking for advice before coming out: “Tegan’s an incredible person. I’m so happy for her and her girlfriend. She reached out to me a couple of months ago and she just kind of picked my brain on my coming out story. What it was like and what she was going through and how to kind of navigate some of the dark waters that she hasn’t done yet. I just gave her the best advice I could, and I told her that I think she’s awesome and speaking her truth is a powerful thing, but to do it on her time, in her way and not to let anybody else dictate that journey for her.”