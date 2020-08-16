Sonya Deville Says She Has Creative Freedom In WWE, Comments On Her Work Ethic

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Sonya Deville talked about the WWE creative team and the freedom she was given and connecting with the WWE

Creative freedom with the WWE Creative team: “To be honest, I get a lot of freedom. I’m blessed that… you know, I think it’s one of those things where once you prove yourself and they know that you can talk, uh, who knows your character and your thoughts better than yourself? I’ve had really cool creative liberties to work with the writers and come up with some cool stuff and kind of say what I’m feeling the last few months.”

Connecting with the WWE Universe: “I feel like fans love it when they can feel the [genuineness] and the realness in someone’s character or persona … that’s everything that I say, everything that I do, it comes from a real part of me. And it really is me. So I feel like fans are feeling that and they’re finally seeing what I, I’ve always known I’m capable of.”

Her work ethic and achievements: “At the end of the day, I’m going to go out there every single week. I’m going to be who I am. I’m going to do me. You can love me. You can hate me. I really don’t care. All I care about is if you’re invested. And I can say that every single week that I’ve gone out there over the last six months, they’ve been invested and they’ve been listening. So, that’s all I could ask for.”