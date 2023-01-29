Sonya Deville Shows Off Brutal Cut She Suffered During WWE Women’s Royal Rumble (Photo)

Pro wrestling is a tough business.

Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view was a good reminder of this for Sonya Deville.

The women’s wrestling star took to social media after her performance in the women’s Royal Rumble match, showing off a photo of a nasty cut she suffered during the bout.

“I’m a beast,” she wrote as the caption to the photo, which you can check out below.