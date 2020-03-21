Sonya Deville Speaks Out About Nixed WWE Lesbian Storyline

In an interview with Uproxx.com, Sonya Deville talked about the proposed lesbian storyline between her and Mandy Rose that was scrapped:

“So obviously, Mandy and I were upset momentarily. It was something that we really pushed for,” revealed Deville. “But never say never and I think that it’s definitely still a possibility that it will or could happen in the future. I think representation in different storylines and stuff like that is awesome. I think it’s good. There’s a lot of different ways you can do it. There’s not just one way to do it and it’s not just Mandy and I that have to do it.”

“Obviously, we took a lot of time out and had a lot of meetings with GLAAD, and they were helping us write and direct the story. So, I hope we can get back to it one day. But yeah, I would like to see it also revealed in other storylines in the future too.”

“I think that’s what’s cool is it doesn’t have to be a long drawn out storyline about two girls or two guys being gay. I think it can just be natural inclusion in the product,” said Deville. “Just like you knew Rusev and Lana were dating for years and years and years. Maybe you can know two girls are dating or two guys are dating, but it’s not part of the storyline. You know what I mean?”