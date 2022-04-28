Sonya Deville Speaks Out On Her Recovery From Attempted Kidnapping In 2020

As PWMania.com previously reported, Phillip A. Thomas II was arrested for the attempted kidnapping of Sonya Deville in 2020. Shortly after the incident, Deville took a hiatus from WWE. Thomas was later found incompetent to stand trial during a court hearing in May of 2021.

Deville talked about recovering from the incident during an appearance on Pat McAfee’s podcast.

“It’s been a crazy ride and you never know something like that is gonna happen until it happens. And you don’t know how you’re gonna feel about something like that happening until it happens. I’ll just say, the day of, I was like, ‘Oh, everything’s fine. I’m gonna go sleep in my house tonight.’ And then by the time nightfall came I was – like, couldn’t even drive to the neighborhood. So, it’s crazy.”

“And definitely being on the other side of things, it feels good to be back in the mix and finally getting back in the ring since then. It’s kinda like a big full-circle moment for me. So I’m excited.”