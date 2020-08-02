Sonya Deville Speaks Out On LGBTQ+ Representation In WWE and AEW, More

During a recent interview with the International Business Times, Sonya Deville commented on the LGBTQ+ representation in WWE and AEW, going after Sasha Banks and Bayley, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On LGBTQ+ representation in WWE and AEW: “It’s so cool. I look back to five years ago when I first came into WWE and I was nervous because there wasn’t a lot of representation. I didn’t even know of Darren Young at the time. I learned about him as I got signed into NXT, but then he didn’t work for the company anymore. Within my small community, there wasn’t much representation. It was important for me to be that for other young people looking to get into the wrestling industry, and to now see representation of almost all aspects of the LGBTQ+ community is so important. It’s so pivotal for our community and where the sport is going in general. Having Jake Atlas and Tegan in WWE, and seeing Sonny Kiss and Nyla Rose in AEW, it’s so powerful and it means the world to me. I know that it means the world to younger members of the LGBTQ+ community looking to get into wrestling. It’s really inspirational.”

On going after Bayley and Sasha Banks after she’s done with Mandy Rose: “Have they faced me yet this year? That’s why they have all the gold still. The second I get in that picture it’s all gonna change, and I think everybody knows that. Bayley and Sasha can hold onto their gold as long as they want until I’m finished with Mandy, and then I’m coming straight for the title. That’s the end of the story.”