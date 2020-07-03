Sonya Deville Talks About Her Feud With Mandy Rose Being “Authentic” and More

During a recent interview with Maria Menounos on her “Better Together” show, Sonya Deville commented on her feud with Mandy Rose and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On her feud with Mandy Rose being ‘authentic’: “I think that, the only thing that’s been so important to Mandy and ne throughout this entire thing is that we keep it authentic. And that we keep it — we make it something that the fans, whether they love Mandy or hate Mandy, they love me or hate me – we don’t care. We just want them to feel something. And I think at the end of the day, that’s what most performers want. So I’m just saying my truth, Mandy’s saying her truth. And we’re both completely entitled to do so, and it’s up to you guys whose truth you side with. And that’s completely fine with me. And like I said, love me or hate me, I think it’s one of the most genuine storylines that WWE has done in a long time. And I think it’s super rewarding to be a part of it.”

On the two of them pushing hard for the feud and their spotlight: “I think a lot of that comes, because we were both so passionate about getting to this point. We didn’t know how it was gonna happen, we didn’t know when it was gonna happen. But us, like many other people in the WWE, we have been reaching for that brass ring, as they say. We haven’t been sitting back, we haven’t been twiddling our thumbs in catering. We’ve really been fighting for every single opportunity that we’ve gotten. And so I think right now, we’re at a point where it really feels justified, and it really feels validated. And I think that’s why you’re seeing the confidence level rise between the two of us, because we feel like we’re where we should be right now.”

On if there’s a tag team title reign in her and Mandy’s future: “No honey. I spent five years living in her shadow being second fiddle. It is my time to be the goddamn star right now. And Mandy Rose is going to have to sit back seat. And it’s going to be really hard for her. Because I mean, no one wants a reality check in the form of being second best.”