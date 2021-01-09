Sonya Deville Talks About Her New Role In WWE

During an appearance on WWE’s Talking Smack, Sonya Deville talked about being back on WWE television:

“It’s never felt better. It felt like it was never going to happen. A long 4 months off, but you know what, 2021 is going to be the year of Sonya Deville, but also the year of SmackDown. I’m excited about so many things to come for the show and I’m excited to show you guys.”

Deville also commented on her new role as Adam Pearce’s assistant:

“I think anyone that knows me knows that that’s just a natural fit for my personality and I think it’s just a great kind of duo with Pearce right now. I want to make SmackDown a good place to work, and I want the women to get opportunities. I have a lot of things in store, and I think it’s all going to be positive, moving in the upward direction, and that’s all I’m going to tell you.” (quotes courtesy of Fightful.com)