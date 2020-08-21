Sonya Deville Testifies Against Alleged Stalker, More Details Revealed

Sonya Deville testified in a pre-trial hearing against her stalker, Phillip A. Thomas II. Thomas had been arrested and charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief.

Deville testified at the pre-trial hearing today and was shown photos of items that weren’t in her home until he broke in, according to a report provided by PWInsider. Sonya testified that she checked her Instagram messages after authorities gave her his name and found hundreds of messages. In those messages, Thomas had threatened her life, the life of her baby niece and threats to decapitate her ex-girlfriend, as well as threats to sexually assault her. These messages were sent over a period of many months and were done over multiple accounts. The first of which used his real name, while the others were under fake aliases.

Sonya Deville revealed that the last message she received came shortly after he got into her home, saying that she should look outside because he was at her pool and planned to “kill that b***h” who was there with her. Fellow WWE Superstar and best friend Mandy Rose stayed over as a guest that night. She identified a copy of the text messages and while Thomas’ lawyer objected that the messages couldn’t be connected to his client, the prosecutors argued that the last message placed Phillip Thomas right at the scene. A detective would give further testimony that could link them. The judge read through the messages instead of having them read aloud because they had personal information, though it was noted that there was a reference by the Judge to Deville’s ex-girlfriend Ariana and one to WWE’s Vic Joseph, described as a co-worker and one of her best friends.

Deville said that one of the messages demanded that she have sex with him or he would release her public address and that there were threats against the lives of all of her living relatives and her ex-girlfriend, with the messages saying that he could walk next door to her house and that could kill people to show her he was serious. One of the messages read, “Tick Tock when will the fun begin?”

She also said that he threatened to find her at a WWE event and force her to perform sex acts at the Performance Center. Sonya’s ex-girlfriend was frightened enough of the messages she received to deactivate her Instagram account and that in one message he sent her, he said that she was ignoring him so he was going to come talk to her in person and said he would “get what I want” and would regret ignoring him. Phillip said he would like to attend SummerSlam with Sonya as her “boyfriend”.

PWMania.com will keep you posted as this story continues to develop.