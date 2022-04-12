Sonya Deville To Challenge Bianca Belair For The RAW Women’s Championship

WWE on-screen official Sonya Deville is set to challenge RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for the title.

This week’s WWE RAW saw Belair defeat Queen Zelina Vega in a quick non-title match. After the match, Deville came to the ring with an open contract for Belair’s next challenger, her first since capturing the title from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 earlier this month. Deville called for a drum roll and gave a grand introduction, but then attacked Belair from behind and proceeded to beat her up. Deville then revealed herself to be Belair’s next opponent for the title. Her colleague Adam Pearce later stopped her backstage and accused her of abusing power. Deville said she will be the first WWE official to answer an open challenge, and she will shock the world when she wins the RAW Women’s Title. Deville also warned Pearce that there’s nothing he can do to stop her from challenging Belair and making history.

Deville also took a shot at Pearce when she said, “Don’t be jealous that I’m still in my prime.”

As seen in the video below, Sarah Schreiber caught up with Belair for her comments on Deville. “I stay read so I don’t have to get ready, and while Sonya Deville has been wearing suits and making matches for a year, I’ve been wearing titles and making history. So, let’s do it,” Belair said.

Deville has worked several TV and live event matches as of late. She feuded with Ronda Rousey and current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi during WrestleMania 38 Season, then came up short against Aliyah at four WWE live events in late March. The upcoming bout with Belair will be Deville’s first TV singles match since losing to Rousey on the March 4 SmackDown.

WWE has not confirmed Deville vs. Belair for WrestleMania Backlash, or any other upcoming event, but we will keep you updated on any further developments.