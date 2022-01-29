Sonya Deville Wrestles In Her First Singles Match Since SummerSlam 2020

During the January 28th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Sonya Deville competed in her first singles match since Summerslam 2020. After months of avoiding the match, Sonya finally got in the ring against Naomi. Noami ended up picking up the victory with a rear view followed by a split-legged moonsault.

After the match, Sonya announced that she would be entering the women’s Rumble match.