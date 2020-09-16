Sonya Deville’s Attempted Kidnapper Pleads Not Guilty

– WrestlingInc.com has an update on Phillip Arnold Thomas II, the man who was stalking WWE Superstar Sonya Deville and later arrested for attempting to kidnap her. According to the latest update, Thomas entered a not guilty plea this week for his trial.

Thomas is currently facing charges of armed Burglary of a Dwelling, Attempted Armed Kidnapping, Aggravated Stalking With a Weapon, and Criminal Mischief. His next virtual deposition date is scheduled for October 12 at 9:00 am local time via Zoom. His next court date is scheduled for November 12, which will be regarding Deville’s temporary protection injunction against him.

As previously noted, Judge Catherine Caitlin denied Thomas bail during a pre-trial hearing last month. He remains incarcerated while he awaits trial.