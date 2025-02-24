Sonya Deville’s First Post-WWE Booking Announced

The Big Event in NYC announced that former WWE star Sonya Deville (Daria Rae Berenato) will participate in a fan meet and greet. More information will be revealed soon.

Tickets for the show are now on sale at www.bigeventny.com.

You can check out the announcement below:

HEADLINE GUEST ANNOUNCEMENT!!!!

Daria Rae Berenato is an American professional wrestler and mixed martial artist. She is best known for her time in WWE where she performed under the ring name Sonya Deville and is a one-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.

WE ARE BEYOND EXCITED TO HOST HER 1ST PUBLIC MEET & GREET

Tickets on Sale Now at www.bigeventny.com