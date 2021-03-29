Soulja Boy Says He Knew WWE Was “Too Fake” To Use Him

As PWMania.com previously reported, Soulja Boy recently talked about his online beef with Randy Orton during a Twitch live stream. Soulja Boy said that he respects WWE and he enjoyed watching wrestlers such as The Rock when he was growing up. In regards to Orton, Soulja Boy claimed that Orton took his comments about WWE being fake and “blew it out of context.”

Orton did not issue a response and Soulja Boy has once again taken a shot at Orton via Twitter:

WWE scared of me. And Randy organ pussy. They big cap 🧢 use somebody else name for ratings. I knew they was too fake to have me there I’ll slap the shit out dude live. — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) March 28, 2021